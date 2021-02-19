Nylander scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 7-3 win over Ottawa.

Nylander snapped a six-game point drought and took a big step to silencing media critics in Toronto -- the winger faced considerable criticism about his poor play relative to his salary from one particular reporter. In response, Nylander tallied a power-play goal and an even-strength helper on Thursday night. And perhaps most importantly, the goal came from in tight in the so-called dirty part of the ice. Nylander is most effective there and perimeter play was a big part of the recent criticism. Willie is talented and like a lot of offensive talents, he puts up points in runs. This could be the start of one of those, so be sure to shake off your worries like he shook off the Toronto Sun's Steve Simmons, and get him active.