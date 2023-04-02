Nylander picked up his 37th goal of the season in a 3-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

The goal showed off Nylander's puck skills. He took a pass from Alex Kerfoot with his left foot in the high slot and quickly moved it to his stick. It was off his blade in a split second and through Mads Sogaard into the net. Nylander has scuffled lately, so this skill play could be a good sign.