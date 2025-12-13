default-cbs-image
Nylander (illness) is expected to play Saturday versus Edmonton, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Nylander has 11 goals and 34 points in 26 appearances this season. He was questionable for the game after missing Saturday's practice, but it seems the illness won't cost him any ice time. Nylander should be given his usual top-six role and spot on the first power-play unit.

