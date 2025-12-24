Nylander had two goals and two assists Tuesday in a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Nylander ended an 11-game goal drought (five assists). He broke the slump when he intercepted a flip pass at his own blue line and broke in alone on Stuart Skinner, ultimately waiting him out with a forehand-to-backhand move that he slid past the netminder's outstretched pad. Nylander now has 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) in 32 games this season.