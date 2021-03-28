Nylander had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Edmonton.
Nylander snapped a four-game goal drought with the snipe, which knotted the game and forced overtime. He now has 13 goals and 13 assists in 34 games, but it was his first multi-point game since March 1. Like a lot of sharp-scoring forwards, Nylander is streaky, so let's hope this is the start of something special.
