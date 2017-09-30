Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Snipes fourth goal of preseason
Nylander scored his fourth goal this preseason in Friday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
He and linemate Auston Matthews have been on fire this preseason and each man converted a pass from the other in Friday's win. Nylander's star continues to rise.
