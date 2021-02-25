Nylander scored twice on six shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.

Nylander single-handedly turned a late 1-0 deficit into a rousing win for the Maple Leafs. With Toronto netminder Michael Hutchinson pulled for an extra skater, Nylander found a loose puck during a wild scramble and jammed it home to tie the game with 1:28 left in regulation. He struck for the winner just 1:06 into overtime, driving hard to the net and lifting a shot over Calgary goalie David Rittich. The 24-year-old has three goals and an assist over his past four contestsafter enduring a six-game point drought.