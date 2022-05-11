Nylander had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 5 win over the Lightning.

Nylander had a hand in each of Toronto's first three goals, helping the Maple Leafs turn a 2-0 deficit after one period into a 3-2 lead early in the third. After failing to find the scoresheet over this series' first three games, Nylander has stepped up with three goals and two assists over the past two, and his efforts have helped Toronto pull within one game of winning a playoff series for the first time since 2004.