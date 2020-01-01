Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Stays hot versus Wild

Nylander had two points in a 4-1 win over Minnesota on Tuesday.

Nylander has now produced eight points over his last four contests, including goals in each game. After a rough 2018-19 campaign, the 23-year-old Swede has dominated to the tune of 35 points in 41 games this season. With two or more points in three straight contests, Nylander will try for four in a row Thursday in Winnipeg.