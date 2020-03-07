Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Steals and scores in loss

Nylander netted a goal on five shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Nylander intercepted a clearing attempt and scored at 17:00 of the third period. It would be the Maple Leafs' lone tally in the game. The 23-year-old forward now has 30 goals, 58 points, 193 shots and a minus-1 rating in 67 games this season.