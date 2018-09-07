Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Still no contract as camp nears
Nylander remains without a contract seven days from the opening of training camp, reports Lance Hornsby of the Toronto Sun.
Nylander has long indicated he would like a long-term deal, but general manager Kyle Dubas may be seeking a bridge deal for the young winger. But there has been radio silence on a potential deal for over a month. Nylander hasn't been skating with his teammates at their summer skate, leading some to speculate he won't report to training camp. We expect a deal to come soon, so draft him with confidence. Nylander should build on his back-to-back 61-point campaigns this season.
