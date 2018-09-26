Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Still unsigned one week from season start
Nylander remains without a contract one week from opening night and negotiations are entering a critical phase, reports Sportsnet.ca.
Nylander's coach and teammates are leaving him alone during negotiations, but they would love to see him in blue and white soon. "Willy knows we want him back," said coach Mike Babcock. "We'd like him back as soon as possible." Nylander will start losing money from October 3 onwards if he isn't signed. That would be $32,000 a day if he signs for $6 million. Thankfully, he shouldn't need much time to get up to speed alongside Auston Matthews when he does arrive in Toronto.
