Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Still unsigned

Nylander (contract dispute) remains unsigned and, as such, is not on the Leafs' 23-man roster for Opening Night against the Canadiens on Wednesday.

At this point, there appears to be no end in site for Nylander's contract impasse with the Leafs. Until the winger lands a new deal, Andreas Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen figure to found out Toronto's fourth line alongside Par Lindholm. Even if Nylander signed Wednesday, he is unlikely to dress for a few games until he can get up to speed after missing the entirety of training camp.