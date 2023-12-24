Nylander scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-1 win over Columbus on Saturday.
His goal came short-handed mid-way through the third, and he added one power-play helper and one at even strength. Nylander has put up points in 11 straight contests (18 points; four goals, 14 assists). And his 45 points are good enough for fourth overall in the NHL. Yes, Nylander is on a 119-point pace in a contract year.
