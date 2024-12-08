Nylander scored a power-play goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Nylander's tally tied the game at 2-2 early in the second period, but the Penguins pulled away with three goals in the third. The 28-year-old winger has five goals and three helpers over his last eight contests, with four of his points in that span coming on the power play. Overall, he's performed at a high level with 17 goals, 11 assists, 13 power-play points, 95 shots and a minus-2 rating through 27 appearances.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Pots power-play goal•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Fills empty cage•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: One of each in Sunday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Fuels offense in Wednesday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Two-point effort Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: PP sparks four-game point spree•