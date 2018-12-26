Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Struggling to find game
Nylander is currently mired in a six-game point slump.
It's not hard to understand -- Nylander looks great in open ice, but just doesn't have his legs in one-on-one battles along the boards. He missed a long time and hopefully he picks things up soon. But like others that have held out in the past, Wee Willie could struggle all season to find his perfect form.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Posts first points•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Uninjured in car accident•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scoreless in return•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Will play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Might be ready Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Undergoing medical testing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...