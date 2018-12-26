Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Struggling to find game

Nylander is currently mired in a six-game point slump.

It's not hard to understand -- Nylander looks great in open ice, but just doesn't have his legs in one-on-one battles along the boards. He missed a long time and hopefully he picks things up soon. But like others that have held out in the past, Wee Willie could struggle all season to find his perfect form.

