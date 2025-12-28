Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Suffers lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander won't return to Saturday's game against Ottawa after sustaining a lower-body injury.
Nylander scored a goal on 8:25 of ice time before exiting the game. That marker puts him up to 14 goals and 41 points in 33 appearances this season. If he can't play Sunday in Detroit, then Easton Cowan will probably draw back into the lineup.
