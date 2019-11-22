Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Supplies helper

Nylander dished an assisted, fired two shots on goal and took two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Nylander set up Auston Matthews for the Maple Leafs' third and final goal of the game. The Swede has five goals and four helpers through 10 games in November. Nylander is up to 18 points, 62 shots and a plus-5 rating in 24 contests overall this year.