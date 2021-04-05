Nylander recorded two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Nylander had a hand in goals by both of his linemates. He assisted on Alex Galchenyuk's equalizer in the second period and set up John Tavares' go-ahead goal in the third. Nylander has four points in his last eight games, and those points have only come in a pair of two-point outings. For the year, the 24-year-old winger has 28 points, 94 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 38 contests.