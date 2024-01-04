Nylander registered a power-play assist and eight shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Nylander helped out on John Tavares' game-tying goal in the third period. Since the start of December, Nylander has earned 23 points, including seven on the power play, over 15 contests. The 27-year-old continues to exceed expectations in a contract year. He's up to 51 points (18 on the power play) with 158 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 36 outings overall.