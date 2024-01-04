Nylander registered a power-play assist and eight shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.
Nylander helped out on John Tavares' game-tying goal in the third period. Since the start of December, Nylander has earned 23 points, including seven on the power play, over 15 contests. The 27-year-old continues to exceed expectations in a contract year. He's up to 51 points (18 on the power play) with 158 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 36 outings overall.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Powers offense in win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Pushes point streak to 13 games•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Point streak at 12 games, 19 points•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Streak at 11 games and 18 points•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Eight-game, 13-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: On yet another scoring streak•