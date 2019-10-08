Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Tallies again

Nylander scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Nylander scored only 24 seconds after Frederik Gauthier got the Maple Leafs on the board. The short blitz of offense wasn't enough for the win, but Nylander has a pair of goals and assists each through four games.

More News
Our Latest Stories