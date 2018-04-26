Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Tallies two assists
Nylander had two helpers in a 7-4 loss to the Bruins in Wednesday's Game 7.
It wasn't the most impressive series for Nylander, as even with these two points he only had one goal, two assists, and 11 shots on goal in this seven-game series. That being said, the 21-year-old had 61 points for the second straight season, and his best years are still ahead of him.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Opens up Leafs' scoring Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scores three points in win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three goals in last four games•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: In tough Tuesday against Bolts•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Game-winner snaps 13-game drought•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Moves to middle•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...