Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Tallies two assists

Nylander had two helpers in a 7-4 loss to the Bruins in Wednesday's Game 7.

It wasn't the most impressive series for Nylander, as even with these two points he only had one goal, two assists, and 11 shots on goal in this seven-game series. That being said, the 21-year-old had 61 points for the second straight season, and his best years are still ahead of him.