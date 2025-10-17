Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Team scoring leader adds two apples
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander put up two assists Thursday in a 2-1 OT win over the Rangers.
Nylander, who took the morning skate off, now sits at nine points (two goals, seven assists) in five games (nine shots) . He leads the Leafs in scoring this season. Nylander is on a near-150 point pace, which is largely impossible, but he should be able to smash his 98-point career high mark (2023-24).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Another three-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Four points in first two games•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Flying start to season•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three points in Monday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three points in Game 6 win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Four-game, six-game playoff streak•