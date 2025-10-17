Nylander put up two assists Thursday in a 2-1 OT win over the Rangers.

Nylander, who took the morning skate off, now sits at nine points (two goals, seven assists) in five games (nine shots) . He leads the Leafs in scoring this season. Nylander is on a near-150 point pace, which is largely impossible, but he should be able to smash his 98-point career high mark (2023-24).