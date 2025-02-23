Nylander delivered two assists in a 6-3 win over Carolina on Saturday.

Nylander has 57 points (33 goals, 24 assists) in 56 games this season. He's more sniper than playmaker this season -- these two helpers matched his total assists in his previous 17 games. Nylander sits second in the NHL in goals, and he has nine snipes (four assists) in his last 11 games.