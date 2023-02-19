Nylander scored a goal Saturday in a 5-1 win over Montreal.
Nylander scored at 3:47 of the third on a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle off a cross-slot pass from Auston Matthews. It was his 31st of the season. Nylander is on a three-game goal streak (three goals, three assists).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Reaches 30-goal milestone•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Shows off sniper's touch•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Named Second Star of the Week•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scores to extend streak•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Point streak reaches six games•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Four points in Monday's win•