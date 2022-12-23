Nylander scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-3 win over the Flyers on Thursday afternoon.
The goal was a beautiful backhander past Carter Hart's blocker in the middle of the third period to push the score to 4-1. Nylander is riding a three-game goal streak (three goals, three assists) and has 20 goals and 39 points in 34 games on the season.
