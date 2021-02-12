Nylander has been held off the score sheet in the Leafs' last three games.

He still has 12 points, including five on the power play, in 14 games and sits fourth in Leafs' scoring. Nylander's drought coincides with the injury absence of linemate, Wayne Simmonds who is now out for six weeks or more. Simmonds ascended into the top-six because he could effectively dig the puck out for Nylander and John Tavares. Hopefully this three-game slump is temporary as Willie gets used to skating with another winger.