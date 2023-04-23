Nylander picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Game 3.
Nylander was all over the ice Saturday -- he had seven of the Leafs 27 shots -- but he couldn't solve Andrei Vasilevskiy. Willie has points (two goals, two assists) in every game this postseason.
