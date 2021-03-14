Nylander picked up a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Winnipeg.
Willie is rolling despite his team's recent struggles -- he's on a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist). Like most snipers, Nylander puts points up in bunches, so he's in the middle of one of those runs right now. Don't miss out.
