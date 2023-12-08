Watch Now:

Nylander scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over Ottawa.

He beat a screened Anton Forsberg with a wrister from the top of the left circle to make it 4-2 at 13:03 of the third. Nylander is back on the scoresheet and back on an offensive run after a three game dry spell. He has a three-game, three-point run on the go. It's modest, but at the same time, Nylander is playing alongside Auston Matthews on line one and that's an absolute license to print money.

