Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three goals in last four games
Nylander notched his 17th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 win over Detroit.
Nylander has three goals in his last four games and four points in his last five. The return of Auston Matthews has taken some of the pressure off the young pivot, but he's still a long way from equaling his 61-point season from last year. Nylander has 54 points in 75 games.
