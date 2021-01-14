Nylander delivered two goals and an assist Wednesday in a 5-4 OT win over Montreal.
He notched a goal at even strength and on the power play, and set up the tying goal in the third. Nylander is often maligned by fans in Toronto, but he was smooth as silk on Opening Night. This could be a great season for the talented winger.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Ignites rally•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Buries power-play tally•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Records first 30-goal season•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Steals and scores in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Puts up one of each•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Returns to practice•