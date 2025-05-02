Nylander scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-2, series-clinching win over Ottawa in Game 6 on Thursday.
He put Toronto up 2-0 off the rush in the first minute of the second period and sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 19 seconds remaining in the game. Nylander has three goals, six assists and 18 shots in six games this postseason. The Leafs will play the Panthers in Round 2.
