Nylander scored two goals and added an assist Monday in the Maple Leafs' 5-4 win over the Panthers in Game 1 of their second-round series.

All of his production came in the first period, including a sharp-angle shot through traffic that beat Sergei Bobrovsky and opened the scoring just 33 seconds into the game. Nylander has been the engine for the Toronto offense so far this postseason -- he's gotten onto the scoresheet in six of seven contests, racking up five goals and 12 points, and he's posted back-to-back two-goal, three-point efforts.