Nylander scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.
With the Maple Leafs down 3-1 early in the second period, Nylander gave them a spark by blasting the puck past Jordan Binnington from the point, and the 26-year-old forward rallied his team again late by helping to set up Toronto's final two tallies of the night. Nylander has four multi-point performances in the last six games and six in his last 11 contests, racking up eight goals and 19 points over the latter stretch.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Contributes two helpers Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scores game-winner•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three-game goal streak•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Two points against Bolts•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Pads team-leading goal count•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: New single-game career high•