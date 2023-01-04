Nylander scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

With the Maple Leafs down 3-1 early in the second period, Nylander gave them a spark by blasting the puck past Jordan Binnington from the point, and the 26-year-old forward rallied his team again late by helping to set up Toronto's final two tallies of the night. Nylander has four multi-point performances in the last six games and six in his last 11 contests, racking up eight goals and 19 points over the latter stretch.