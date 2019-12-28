Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Three points including game-winner
Nylander scored the game-winner in overtime and added two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Devils.
After setting up John Tavares for the tying goal midway through the third period with the man advantage, Nylander got credit for the winner when he stripped Jack Hughes of the puck at the Devils' blue line, skated in and cut to the front of the net, then lost the handle and watched Damon Severson accidentally bat the puck behind MacKenzie Blackwood as he tried to clear it. It's Nylander's second three-point performance in the last four games, and on the year the 23-year-old now has 15 goals and 31 points through 39 contests.
