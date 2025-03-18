Nylander recorded a power-play goal and two power-play assists in Monday's 6-2 win over Calgary.

Nylander has been playing at a very high level in recent games and is currently carrying a nine-game point streak, notching five goals and 13 total points over that stretch. During that nine-game stretch, Nylander has also racked up 30 shots, and he's cracked the scoresheet in all but one game since the 4 Nations break.