Nylander recorded a power-play goal and two power-play assists in Monday's 6-2 win over Calgary.
Nylander has been playing at a very high level in recent games and is currently carrying a nine-game point streak, notching five goals and 13 total points over that stretch. During that nine-game stretch, Nylander has also racked up 30 shots, and he's cracked the scoresheet in all but one game since the 4 Nations break.
