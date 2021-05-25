Nylander scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-1 win over Montreal in Game 3.

Nylander broke a scoreless tie 7:18 into the second period, beating Carey Price with a long-range wrist shot following a faceoff win. Nylander has lit the lamp in all three games in the series, totaling four points and 10 shots on goal. He finished the regular season with a flourish, finding the scoresheet in 12 of his final 14 contests, and has carried that productivity into the postseason.