Nylander scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Nylander hasn't put up a multi-point game in eight contests, but he does have five points, including four goals in that span. He has 18 goals and 11 assists in 29 games this season, and is a strong sniper on fantasy squads. Nylander's 18 snipes have him in a three-way tie with Kirill Kaprizov and Mikko Rantanen for fourth in the NHL.