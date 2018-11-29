Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Time with Leafs may soon be over

The Leafs and Nylander are about $300,000 apart on a contract, but there doesn't seem to be any additional urgency to agree to a deal even with Saturday's deadline looming, reports Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.ca

Friedman also believes that this is Nylander's last season in Toronto, whether he signs or not. There are only so many dollar available for deals and both Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are increasing their value with each passing day. Fantasy owners that stashed Nylander are praying for any kind of deal, so they can get him into lineups.