Nylander scored twice Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Vancouver.

They were beauty goals from distance. The first was a wrist shot from the top of the left circle off the rush that went over Thatcher Demko's glove and into the top corner of the net. The second was another wrist shot but from the right circle that deflected off a Canucks defender's stick. The tallies came 3:26 apart and were part of a three-goal run in that span to tie the game 3-3 in the second. Nylander continues to lead the Leafs in scoring with 61 points, which also puts him in a three-way tie with Artemi Panarin and Elias Pettersson for fifth in the NHL.