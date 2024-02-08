Nylander scored two goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Stars.

Nylander opened the scoring with a power-play marker in the first period and added an assist on John Tavares' tally in the second, also on the man advantage, before picking up a second goal in the final frame. The 27-year-old Nylander now has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last two contests after going scoreless in three games prior to the All-Star break. He's up to 25 goals and 65 points through 49 games this season.