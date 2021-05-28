Nylander notched a pair of assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.

Nylander helped out on both of Jake Muzzin's goals in the third period. The 25-year-old Nylander has racked up four goals and three helpers in five playoff contests. The winger has added 15 shots on net and a plus-2 rating from his second-line role. While his goal streak ended at four games, Nylander has been one of the most consistent Toronto forwards in the first round.