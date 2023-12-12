Nylander picked up a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Nylander set up Auston Matthews' opening power-play marker in the first period before adding a second assist on Morgan Rielly's game-tying goal with just seven seconds remaining in the third. The 27-year-old Nylander now has points in five straight games and four assists in his last two contests. He's up to 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) through 25 games this season after surpassing the 80-point mark in each of his previous two campaigns.