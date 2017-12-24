Nylander scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday night.

Willie is riding a three-game scoring streak (two goals, two assists), but he's glad to see his center, Auston Matthews, back in the fold. That will allow him to move back to the wing where his defensive shortcomings are better hidden and his offensive abilities can shine without pressure.

