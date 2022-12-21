Nylander scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.
After setting up Michael Bunting for a one-timer in the first period, Nylander slid home the second of two Toronto empty-netters. It's Nylander's third multi-point performance in the last six games, a stretch in which the 26-year-old has racked up five goals and 10 points.
