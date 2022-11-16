Nylander scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh.

After picking up a helper on the first of two Michael Bunting goals in the second period, Nylander lit the lamp himself on an empty-netter late in the third. The 26-year-old is rolling toward another point-a-game campaign, and Nylander has seven goals and 17 points through 17 contests to begin the season.