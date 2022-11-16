Nylander scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh.
After picking up a helper on the first of two Michael Bunting goals in the second period, Nylander lit the lamp himself on an empty-netter late in the third. The 26-year-old is rolling toward another point-a-game campaign, and Nylander has seven goals and 17 points through 17 contests to begin the season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Connects on game-tying tally•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Adds insurance marker•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Provides two helpers Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Good to go•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Dealing with an illness•