Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Two points in Detroit

Nylander scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Red Wings.

The 23-year-old's ninth goal of the season came on an astounding display of hand-eye coordination, as Nylander tapped the puck in midair from his backhand to his forehand before depositing it behind Jonathan Bernier before it ever hit the ice. Nylander has a three-game point streak going, and he's racked up an impressive six goals and 12 points in 12 November contests.