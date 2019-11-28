Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Two points in Detroit
Nylander scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Red Wings.
The 23-year-old's ninth goal of the season came on an astounding display of hand-eye coordination, as Nylander tapped the puck in midair from his backhand to his forehand before depositing it behind Jonathan Bernier before it ever hit the ice. Nylander has a three-game point streak going, and he's racked up an impressive six goals and 12 points in 12 November contests.
