Nylander scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

Nylander provided some insurance with a goal at 8:50 of the third period. He also set up Alex Kerfoot's empty-netter to seal the victory. Nylander is up to three points in two playoff contests so far. The winger has added eight shots on net and a pair of hits. More success could lead to more playing time -- he's been strong early in the first-round series versus the Canadiens so far.