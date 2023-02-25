Nylander scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Wild.

The 26-year-old extended his point streak to six games and helped get Toronto on the board late in the first period, camping out behind the Minnesota net before finding David Kampf for a tap-in goal with a quick pass, but Nylander's best work came in the extra frame. He won a battle for possession in the corner against Frederick Gaudreau, then deked both Matthew Boldy and Filip Gustavsson out of their skates before wiring home his fifth GWG of the season. Nylander's up to 70 points through 59 games, including 33 goals -- one off the career-high 34 he scored in 2021-22.